Art of paper-cutting inspires self-charging paper device

Despite the many advances in portable electronic devices, one thing remains constant: the need to plug them into a wall socket to recharge. Now researchers, reporting in the journal ACS Nano, have developed a light-weight, paper-based device inspired by the Chinese and Japanese arts of paper-cutting that can harvest and store energy from body movements.

Paper Device Self-charges as Power Unit NewsBatteries have been the biggest limitation for portable electronic devices, from cell phones to remote controls. But a team proposes a futuristic new advance: a self-charging paper structure ... 5 hours ago from Laboratory Equipment