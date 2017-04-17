Art of paper-cutting inspires self-charging paper device
Despite the many advances in portable electronic devices, one thing remains constant: the need to plug them into a wall socket to recharge. Now researchers, reporting in the journal ACS Nano, have developed a light-weight, paper-based device inspired by the Chinese and Japanese arts of paper-cutting that can harvest and store energy from body movements.
NewsBatteries have been the biggest limitation for portable electronic devices, from cell phones to remote controls. But a team proposes a futuristic new advance: a self-charging paper structure ...
