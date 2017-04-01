Phosphorene reveals its superconductivity

Phosphorene, a two-dimensional form of phosphorus, can be made into a superconductor if it is enriched with electrons, according to research from Manchester University. The discovery could have relevance for electronics and quantum technologies, according to research leader Prof Irina Grigorieva. Phosphorene is an atomically-thick two-dimensional material similar to graphene but composed of phosphorus atoms. […]

