Drone is hit by LIGHTNING in a lab experiment
The experiment saw two DJI Phantom 3 drones gets hit with an electrical impulse of 1.4MV at the High Voltage Laboratory at the University of Manchester.
Drone is hit by LIGHTNING in a lab experiment
The experiment saw two DJI Phantom 3 drones gets hit with an electrical impulse of 1.4MV at the High Voltage Laboratory at the University of Manchester.
2 hours ago from Daily Mail
Drone takes on a lightning strike: Will it survive? - CNET
It's a conflict for the modern age. An intrepid drone goes up against an artificial lightning strike. Will it live to fly another day?
5 hours ago from CNET
- Pages: 1