The wind rushing between skyscrapers is a substantial hurdle for anyone interested in operating small drones in urban areas. Yet, pigeons seem to have little trouble maneuvering through turbulent city skies. With sights set on unlocking the secrets of birds' smooth sailing, researchers at Stanford University have developed a new method for recording the shape of birds' wings during flight.

