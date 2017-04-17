Ultra-thin multilayer film for next-generation data storage and processing
A team of scientists led by Associate Professor Yang Hyunsoo from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Faculty of Engineering has invented a novel ultra-thin multilayer film which could harness the properties of tiny magnetic whirls, known as skyrmions, as information carriers for storing and processing data on magnetic media.
Ultra-thin multilayer film for next-generation data storage and processing
Skyrmions created with a special spiral
Like baristas creating beautiful spirals of creamy foam on the warm surfaces of lattes, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have found a way to control the creation of special textured surfaces, called skyrmions, in magnetically ordered materials.
Skyrmions Created with a Special Spiral
Researchers at Argonne have found a way to control the creation of special textured surfaces, called skyrmions, in magnetically ordered materials.
