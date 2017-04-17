A team of scientists led by Associate Professor Yang Hyunsoo from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Faculty of Engineering has invented a novel ultra-thin multilayer film which could harness the properties of tiny magnetic whirls, known as skyrmions, as information carriers for storing and processing data on magnetic media.

A team of scientists led by Associate Professor Yang Hyunsoo from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Faculty of Engineering ...

13 hours ago from Phys.org

Ultra-thin multilayer film for next-generation data storage and processing, 8 hours ago from ScienceDaily

NUS Researchers Invent Ultra-Thin Multilayer Film for Next-Generation Data Storage and Processing , 10 hours ago from Newswise

Ultra-thin multilayer film for next-generation data storage and processing, 11 hours ago from Eurekalert

NUS researchers invent ultra-thin multilayer film for next-generation data storage and processing , 18 hours ago from AlphaGalileo