Material can turn sunlight, heat and movement into electricity—all at once
Many forms of energy surround you: sunlight, the heat in your room and even your own movements. All that energy -- normally wasted -- can potentially help power your portable and wearable gadgets, from biometric sensors to smart watches. Now, researchers from the University of Oulu in Finland have found that a mineral with the perovskite crystal structure has the right properties to extract energy from multiple sources at the same time.
Brooks HaysFeb. 7 (UPI) -- In a newly published study, researchers detailed the ability of KBNNO, a type of perovskite, to convert heat, kinetic energy and sunlight into electricity.
