NewsNew research provides scientists looking at single molecules or into deep space a more accurate way to analyze imaging data captured by microscopes, telescopes and other devices. Contributed Author: University of ChicagoTopics: Imaging

New research provides scientists looking at single molecules or into deep space a more accurate way to analyze imaging data captured by microscopes, telescopes and other devices.

9 hours ago from Phys.org

New Method Improves Accuracy of Imaging Systems, 5 hours ago from Laboratory Equipment