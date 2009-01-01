Super Bowl 2017 'Ghost in the Shell' trailer: What did we learn? - CNET

Paramount Pictures released a new teaser for is upcoming adaptation of Ghost in the Shell, showing off an android Scarlett Johansson as she fighting her way through a cyberpunk Tokyo. This new trailer shares some of the same footage from the film’s first trailer, but comes with an intriguing voiceover: “They did not save your life. They stole it.” Johansson plays The Major, a robotic soldier with a human mind who is part of a task force known as Section 9, which works to combat cyber criminals and hackers, and come up against an enemy working to sabotage Hanka Robotics. Along the way, The Major learns some troubling things about her past. While the film has attracted considerable controversy over Johansson’s casting, the trailers and... Continue reading…

