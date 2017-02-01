NaMLab and cfaed reached an important breakthrough in the development of energy-efficient electronic circuits using transistors based on germanium A team of scientists from the Nanoelectronic Materials Laboratory (NaMLab gGmbH) and the Cluster of Excellence Center for Advancing Electronics Dresden (cfaed) at the Dresden University of Technology have demonstrated the world-wide first transistor based on germanium that can be programmed between electron- (n) and hole- (p) conduction.

