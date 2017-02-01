Researchers investigate the potential of metal grids for future electronic components

Nanometer-scale magnetic perforated grids could create new possibilities for Computing. Together with international colleagues, scientists from the Helmholtz Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) have shown how a cobalt grid can be reliably programmed at room temperature. In addition they discovered that for every hole ('antidot') three magnetic states can be configured.

