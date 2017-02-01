Full(erene) potential: Adding specific molecules to 'trap' charge carriers in semiconducting polymers

In what could be called a classic "Eureka" moment, UC Santa Barbara materials researchers have discovered a simple yet effective method for mastering the electrical properties of polymer semiconductors. The elegant technique allows for the efficient design and manufacture of organic circuitry (the type found in flexible displays and solar cells, for instance) of varying complexity while using the same semiconductor material throughout.

Full(erene) potential: Adding specific molecules to 'trap' charge carriers in semiconducting polymers In what could be called a classic "Eureka" moment, UC Santa Barbara materials researchers have discovered a simple yet effective method for mastering the electrical properties of polymer semiconductors. ... 6 hours ago from Phys.org

Full(erene) potential Materials researchers discover a way to control the electrical properties of organic semiconductors within the same material. 15 hours ago from Eurekalert