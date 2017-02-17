Chemists unveil versatile new method for making chiral drug molecules

Chemists at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have invented a new technique for constructing chiral drug molecules. Chiral molecules are those whose structural complexity allows them to have mirror-image, “left-handed” and “right-handed” forms. For drug molecules, usually only one of those forms works—the other may even have unwanted side-effects—and thus pharmaceutical chemists have a great need for methods to build molecules in a single chiral form, rather than an even mix of both.

Breaking Isopropyl's Symmetry with C–H activation Palladium-ligand combo locks up isopropyl moiety to generate chiral molecules from feedstock derivative