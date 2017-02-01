Artificially introduced atomic-level sensors enable measurements of anelectric field within working semiconductor device

Semiconductors are at the heart of most electronic devices that govern our daily lives. The proper functioning of semiconductor devices relies on their internally generated electric fields. Measuring these fields on the nanoscale is crucial for the development of next-generation electronics, but current techniques are restricted to measurements of the electric field at a semiconductor's surface. Takayuki Iwasaki and a collaborative of researchers has reported a new method for sensing internal electric fields at the interior of operating semiconductor devices. The technique exploits the response of an artificially introduced single electron spin to variations in its surrounding electric field, and enabled the researchers to study a semiconductor diode subject to bias voltages of up to 150 V.

Artificially introduced atomic-level sensors enable measurements of anelectric field within working semiconductor device Semiconductors are at the heart of most electronic devices that govern our daily lives. The proper functioning of semiconductor devices relies on their internally generated electric fields. ... Thu 2 Feb 17 from Phys.org

Atomic-level sensors enable measurements of electric field within a chip Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 03, 2017 Semiconductors lie at the heart of many of the electronic devices that govern our daily lives. The proper functioning of semiconductor devices relies on their ... 16 hours ago from SpaceDaily

Artificially introduced atomic-level sensors enable measurements of the electric field within a working semiconductor device Researchers develop a method for sensing the electric field generated in semiconductor devices during operation. The technique is demonstrated for a diamond device, with nitrogen-vacancy centers ... Thu 2 Feb 17 from Eurekalert