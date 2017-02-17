Scientists determine precise 3-D location, identity of all 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

A multi-institution team simulated, for the first time, atomic-level magnetic properties in regions of a real nanoparticle based on experimental data. UCLA and Berkeley Lab's cutting-edge imaging and 3-D reconstruction techniques combined with the 27-petaflop Titan supercomputer at OLCF and the award-winning LSMS magnetic structure code, developed at ORNL, enabled researchers to model the magnetic properties of over a thousand atoms of an iron-platinum nanoparticle -- a material that has applications for next-generation magnetic storage devices.

Scientists determine precise 3-D location, identity of all 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle Scientists used one of the world's most powerful electron microscopes to map the precise location and chemical type of 23,000 atoms in an extremely small particle made of iron and platinum. Wed 1 Feb 17 from Phys.org Scientists Determine Precise 3-D Location and Identity of All 23,000 Atoms in a Nanoparticle, Wed 1 Feb 17 from Newswise

Supercomputing, Experiment Combine for First Look at Magnetism of Real Nanoparticle Researchers working with magnetic nanoparticles approached computational scientists at DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to help solve a unique problem: to model magnetism at the atomic level ... 5 hours ago from Newswise Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle, 6 hours ago from Eurekalert

Physicists map the atomic structure of an alloy 14 hours ago from Science Blog

Coordinates of more than 23,000 atoms in technologically important material mapped Physicists have mapped the coordinates of more than 23,000 individual atoms in a tiny iron-platinum nanoparticle to reveal the material's innate defects. These results demonstrate that the positions ... Wed 1 Feb 17 from ScienceDaily