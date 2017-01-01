Additive manufacturing—a new twist for stretchable electronics?

Electronic components that can be elongated or twisted – known as "stretchable" electronics – could soon be used to power electronic gadgets, the onboard systems of vehicles, medical devices and other products. And a 3-D printing-like approach to manufacturing may help make stretchable electronics more prevalent, say researchers at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

