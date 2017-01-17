Nanowire 'inks' enable paper-based printable electronics
Thin films made from silver nanowires are 4,000 times more conductive than films made from other nanoparticle shapes, like spheres or microflakes, says a new study by Duke University researchers. The results indicate that conductive 'inks' made from silver nanowires may create functioning electronic circuits without applying high temperatures, enabling printable electronics on heat-sensitive materials like paper or plastic.
