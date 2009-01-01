A New Optical Chip Makes Light Work of Optimization Problems

Hewlett Packard Labs has developed a complex processor that uses light to outperform regular chips on tasks like the traveling salesman problem.

A New Optical Chip Makes Light Work of Optimization Problems Hewlett Packard Labs has developed a complex processor that uses light to outperform regular chips on tasks like the traveling salesman problem. 6 hours ago from MIT Technology Review

HPE's New Chip Marks a Milestone in Optical Computing Mon 2 Jan 17 from IEEE Spectrum