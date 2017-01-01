Rolling out an e-sticker revolution

The healthcare industry forecasts that future wellbeing will be monitored by wearable, wirelessly networked sensors. Manufacturing such devices could become much easier using decal electronics. A KAUST-developed process prints these high-performance, silicon-based computers on soft, sticker-like surfaces that can be attached anywhere.

Rolling out an e-sticker revolution The healthcare industry forecasts that future wellbeing will be monitored by wearable, wirelessly networked sensors. Manufacturing such devices could become much easier using decal electronics. ... 2 hours ago from Phys.org

Smart tattoos that work as a sensor on any surface The pressure-sensitive e-stickers have been designed by researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. 1 hours ago from Daily Mail