Rolling out an e-sticker revolution
The healthcare industry forecasts that future wellbeing will be monitored by wearable, wirelessly networked sensors. Manufacturing such devices could become much easier using decal electronics. A KAUST-developed process prints these high-performance, silicon-based computers on soft, sticker-like surfaces that can be attached anywhere.
Rolling out an e-sticker revolution
The healthcare industry forecasts that future wellbeing will be monitored by wearable, wirelessly networked sensors. Manufacturing such devices could become much easier using decal electronics. ...
2 hours ago from Phys.org
Smart tattoos that work as a sensor on any surface
The pressure-sensitive e-stickers have been designed by researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia.
1 hours ago from Daily Mail
- Pages: 1