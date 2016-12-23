Slo-mo energy harvesting could see finger presses powering touchscreen devices

Researchers from Penn State University have developed a new technology that can harness the movements of a user's fingers against a touch screen to generate electricity. In time, the team hopes the technology could provide as much as 40 percent of the energy required by a next-gen smartphones and tablets...

