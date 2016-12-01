Researchers fabricate high performance Cu(OH)2 supercapacitor electrodes using electric field enhanced solution approach

Conducting electric current in the solution results in the efficient nano structure formatin on the copper substrate. using this technique high performance copper hydroxide supercapacitor electrodes have been fabricated.

