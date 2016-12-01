Graphene Enables Spin Filtering at Room Temperatures for First Time

An interdisciplinary team of scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) have reported the first demonstration of metallic spin filtering at room temperature using ferromagnet-graphene-ferromagnet thin film junction devices—spin is a fundamental property of electrons, in addition to charge, that can be used to transmit, process and store data.

Graphene Enables Spin Filtering at Room Temperatures for First Time Breakthrough could be a boon for next-generation MRAM 7 hours ago from IEEE Spectrum

Spin filtering at room temperature with graphene An interdisciplinary team of scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) have reported the first demonstration of metallic spin filtering at room temperature using ferromagnet-graphene-ferromagnet ... Thu 22 Dec 16 from Phys.org