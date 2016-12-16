Super-thin electrical wires are made from tiny diamond bits

Physicists from Stanford University say they have just invented the world's narrowest electrical wire, just three atoms wide, using diamandoids (the smallest component parts of a diamond) to do so. The creators believe that the new method used to create this nanowire could one day be employed to make minuscule wires for a range of applications, including electricity-generating fabrics, optoelectronic devices, and even superconducting materials that conduct electricity with almost no loss.

