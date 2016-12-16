Super-thin electrical wires are made from tiny diamond bits
Physicists from Stanford University say they have just invented the world's narrowest electrical wire, just three atoms wide, using diamandoids (the smallest component parts of a diamond) to do so. The creators believe that the new method used to create this nanowire could one day be employed to make minuscule wires for a range of applications, including electricity-generating fabrics, optoelectronic devices, and even superconducting materials that conduct electricity with almost no loss. .. Continue Reading Super-thin electrical wires are made from tiny diamond bits Category: Materials Tags: Atoms SLAC Diamondoids Stanford University Related Articles: Stanford scientists find a new way to turn graphite into diamond Buckyballs and diamondoids combined to create molecule-sized diode Scientists discover new form of superhard carbon
