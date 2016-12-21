This is the world's smallest and happiest snowman

The world’s smallest snowman is less than three microns tall, according to Aeon science editor Corey Powell. He tweeted that information to the whole world, linking to a post on a Tumblr run by the nanofabrication lab at Western University in Ontario, Canada. Three microns. Just three (but actually a little bit less). How big is that? I don’t know, because human eyes and brains can’t perceive things that small. I mean, technically a micron is one-millionth of a meter and this snowman is three of those. A centimeter (which already is very small) is one-hundredth of a meter and a micron can fit into a centimeter 10,000 times. Jeepers! This is all meaningless to me, and you if you’re being honest. h... Continue reading…

