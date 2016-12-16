Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption

Researchers have developed a new type of light-enhancing optical cavity that is only 200 nanometers tall and 100 nanometers across. Their new nanoscale system represents a step toward brighter single-photon sources, which could help propel quantum-based encryption and a truly secure and future-proofed network.

Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption

Researchers have developed a new type of light-enhancing optical cavity that is only 200 nanometers tall and 100 nanometers across. Their new nanoscale system represents a step toward brighter ...

21 hours ago from Phys.org

Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption, 20 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption, 22 hours ago from Eurekalert

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share