Microfluidics devices clarify how dispersants modify asphaltene to keep pipes open
It sounds cliché, but things do get worse before they get better when oil and gas lines are being cleared of contaminants, according to Rice University researchers. Until now, nobody knew exactly why.
Microfluidics devices clarify how dispersants modify asphaltene to keep pipes open
9 hours ago from Phys.org
Microfluidics probe 'cholesterol' of the oil industry
Researchers employ microfluidic devices to show how and why dispersants are able to break up deposits of asphaltene that hinder the flow of crude oil in wellheads and pipelines.
3 hours ago from ScienceDaily
Microfluidics probe 'cholesterol' of the oil industry, 5 hours ago from Eurekalert
- Pages: 1