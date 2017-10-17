It sounds cliché, but things do get worse before they get better when oil and gas lines are being cleared of contaminants, according to Rice University researchers. Until now, nobody knew exactly why.

Researchers employ microfluidic devices to show how and why dispersants are able to break up deposits of asphaltene that hinder the flow of crude oil in wellheads and pipelines.

3 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Microfluidics probe 'cholesterol' of the oil industry, 5 hours ago from Eurekalert