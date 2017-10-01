Close up view of growing polymer chain show jump steps

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Cornell University has devised a means for watching as a polymer chain grows after application of a catalyst. In their paper published in the journal Science, the team explains how they achieved this feat and the surprise they found when watching the chains grow in real time.

