Two-dimensional materials gets a new theory for control of properties

Desirable properties including increased electrical conductivity, improved mechanical properties, or magnetism for memory storage or information processing may be possible because of a theoretical method to control grain boundaries in two-dimensional materials, according to Penn State materials scientists.

Two-dimensional materials gets a new theory for control of properties

Desirable properties including increased electrical conductivity, improved mechanical properties, or magnetism for memory storage or information processing may be possible because of a theoretical ...

9 hours ago from Phys.org

Two-dimensional materials gets a new theory for control of properties, 35 minutes ago from ScienceDaily

Two-dimensional materials gets a new theory for control of properties, 18 hours ago from Eurekalert

Two-Dimensional Materials Gets a New Theory for Control of Properties

A theoretical method to control grain boundaries in two-dimensional materials could result in desirable properties, such as increased electrical conductivity, improved mechanical properties, ...

Thu 19 Oct 17 from Newswise

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share