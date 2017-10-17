Researchers use liquid metal to create atom-thick 2-D never before seen in nature. The research could transform how we do chemistry and could also be applied to enhance data storage and make faster electronics.

Researchers from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have used liquid metal to create two-dimensional materials no thicker than a few atoms that have never before been seen in nature.

6 hours ago from Phys.org

Liquid metal discovery ushers in new wave of chemistry and electronics, 5 hours ago from ScienceDaily