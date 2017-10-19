Black butterfly wings offer a model for better solar cells

Credit: Radwanul Hasan Siddique, KIT/CaltechA microscopic pattern on the wings of a butterfly has shown scientists how to capture more of the sun’s energy in solar cells. The scales of the black-colored common rose butterfly are topped with an irregular lattice of chitin and melanin. Those structures drew the attention of Radwan Siddique, an engineer trying to develop a technique for building 3D nanostructures as part of his doctoral work at Germany’s Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. Siddique told Seeker he came across a description of the butterfly’s wings in the course of his research. The lattice helps the cold-blooded insect regulate its body temperature, keeping it warm enough to fly in cool weather, he said. “I was so intrigued that I literally went to a lot of butterfly nurseries and gathered several butterflies,” said Siddique, now a post-doctoral researcher at Caltech. “The black butterfly was one of them. I was putting them under SEM [an electron microscope] and looking at the

Black butterfly wings offer a model for better solar cells 4 hours ago from Phys.org

Butterfly wings inspire a better way to absorb light in solar panels The wings of a butterfly have inspired a new type of solar cell that can harvest light twice as efficiently as before and could one day improve our solar panels. Solar panels are ... 42 minutes ago from The Verge

By mimicking the nanostructures of black-colored butterfly wings, researchers were able double the amount of energy converted to electricity, which could vastly improve the efficiency of solar energy systems. 22 hours ago from Discovery News