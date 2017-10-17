Stiff fibres spun from slime

Nature is an excellent teacher – even for material scientists. Researchers, including scientists at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, have now observed a remarkable mechanism by which polymer materials are formed. In order to capture prey, velvet worms shoot out a sticky secretion that stiffens into strong threads under the action of force. The extraordinary thing about these threads is that they can be dissolved and then reformed again. The fact that reversible polymer fibres can be drawn from the previously liquid secretion is a very interesting concept for researchers. It is quite possible that one day it will be possible to synthesize novel recyclable materials based on the principle of velvet worms.

