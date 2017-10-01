Chemists develop a promising drug synthesis method

Scientists from RUDN University jointly with their colleagues from Yaroslavl have developed a new way to synthesize 1,2,4-oxadiazole derivatives present in many drugs. 1,2,4-oxadiazoles include ataluren, the active ingredient of the drug used in genetic disorders treatment. The results of the work are published in the Tetrahedron Letters journal.

Chemists develop a promising drug synthesis method Scientists from RUDN University with their colleagues from Yaroslavl have developed a new way to synthesize 1,2,4-oxadiazole derivatives used in many drugs. 1,2,4-oxadiazoles include ataluren, ... 59 minutes ago from Phys.org

RUDN University chemists developed a promising drug synthesis method Scientists from RUDN University jointly with their colleagues from Yaroslavl have developed a new way to synthesize 1,2,4-oxadiazole derivatives present in many drugs. 1,2,4-oxadiazoles include ... 18 hours ago from Eurekalert