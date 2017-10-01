Scientists from RUDN University have synthesized a number of new cytotoxic substances - the ones that can damage cells. In the future the results of the study can be used in cancer therapy. The compounds were obtained by domino reaction, a successive formation of several new chemical bonds. The study was published in the Synthesis journal

