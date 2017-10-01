Modified enzyme used to provide better anti-Markovnikov selectivity in alkene oxidations

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at the California Institute of Technology has used a modified enzyme to provide better anti-Markovnikov selectivity in alkene oxidations. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes using an iterative process to modify the enzyme and producing a desired end result.

