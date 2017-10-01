Researchers create atom-thick alloys with unanticipated magnetic properties

Substituting atoms in the process of making two-dimensional alloys not only allows them to be customized for applications but also can make them magnetic, according to Rice University scientists and their collaborators.

Researchers create atom-thick alloys with unanticipated magnetic properties Substituting atoms in the process of making two-dimensional alloys not only allows them to be customized for applications but also can make them magnetic, according to Rice University scientists ... 13 hours ago from Phys.org

Rice U. lab surprised by ultraflat magnets Adding rhenium to a two-dimensional alloy induced a structural phase transition in its crystalline order and, surprisingly, a magnetic signature. 8 hours ago from Eurekalert