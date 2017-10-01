Researchers work to mitigate water scarcity crisis with solar-powered devices made of wood

Engineers at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering have created a novel technological solution to the pressing global challenge of water scarcity by creating a suite of solar steam generation devices that are at once efficient, easily accessible, environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and extremely low cost.

Researchers work to mitigate water scarcity crisis with solar-powered devices made of wood Engineers at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering have created a novel technological solution to the pressing global challenge of water scarcity by creating a suite ... 3 hours ago from Phys.org

Researchers Work to Mitigate Water Scarcity Crisis with Wooden Solar-powered Devices NewsEngineers created a novel technological solution to the pressing global challenge of water scarcity by creating a suite of solar steam generation devices that are at once efficient, easily ... 3 hours ago from Laboratory Equipment

Solar-Powered Devices Made of Wood Could Help Mitigate Water Scarcity Crisis Energy from the sun and a block of wood smaller than an adult's hand are the only components needed to heat water to its steaming point in these purifying devices. 21 hours ago from Newswise