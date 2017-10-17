Researchers show materials strengthen on their own when impacted at very high speed

NewsA new synthetic rubber made by MIT and Army scientists stiffens under impact, and could be used in combat helmets of the future, they report in a new paper. The polyurethane urea (PUU) material showed hyperelastic behavior, deforming to half its thickness in a less than a millionth of a second.Staff Author: Seth AugensteinTopics: Physics/Engineering

