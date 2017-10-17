Bacteria with synthetic gene circuit self-assemble to build working device with gold nanoparticles

By programming bacteria with a synthetic gene circuit that can recruit gold nanoparticles to the surface of their colony, Duke researchers can build functional devices. A proof-of-concept study appearing in Nature Biotechnology uses this technique to build dome-shaped pressure sensors with the help of living bacteria.

Bacteria with synthetic gene circuit self-assemble to build working device with gold nanoparticles Researchers at Duke University have turned bacteria into the builders of useful devices by programming them with a synthetic gene circuit. 5 hours ago from Phys.org

Bacteria Can Be Programmed to Assemble Structures from Gold Particles Bacterial colonies programmed with synthetic genes can assemble microscopic particles of gold into useful devices such as sensors, a new study finds. 2 hours ago from Livescience

Bacteria Self-organize to Build Working Sensors NewsResearchers at Duke University have turned bacteria into the builders of useful devices by programming them with a synthetic gene circuit. Contributed Author: Duke UniversityTopics: Biotechnology 2 hours ago from Laboratory Equipment

Bacteria self-organize to build working sensors By programming bacteria with a synthetic gene circuit that can recruit gold nanoparticles to the surface of their colony, researchers can build functional devices. A proof-of-concept study uses ... 2 hours ago from ScienceDaily Bacteria self-organize to build working sensors, 4 hours ago from Eurekalert