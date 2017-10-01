Ordered, segregation-induced superstructures at general grain boundaries

A team of researchers found that randomly selected, high-angle, general grain boundaries in a nickel-bismuth (Ni-Bi) polycrystalline alloy can undergo interfacial reconstruction to form ordered superstructures, a discovery that enriches the theories and fundamental understandings of both grain boundary segregation and liquid metal embrittlement in physical metallurgy.

Ordered, segregation-induced superstructures at general grain boundaries A team of researchers found that randomly selected, high-angle, general grain boundaries in a nickel-bismuth (Ni-Bi) polycrystalline alloy can undergo interfacial reconstruction to form ordered ... 2 hours ago from Phys.org Segregation-induced ordered superstructures at general grain boundaries in a Ni-Bi alloy, 8 hours ago from Newswise