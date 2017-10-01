Researchers from the People's Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) have refined our understanding of the structure of synthetic toxins which impede the development of red lionfish embryos, but in their modified form can be used for studying embryos of vertebrata. The results are published in the Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry journal.

Researchers from the People's Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) have refined our understanding of the structure of synthetic toxins that impede the development of red lionfish ...

2 hours ago from Phys.org

RUDN chemists identified the structure of the agent causing mutations in lionfish embryos, 23 hours ago from Eurekalert