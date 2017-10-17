Method quickly probes atom-thin materials' ability to produce hydrogen

Rice University researchers have taken a deep look into atom-thick catalysts that produce hydrogen to see precisely where it's coming from. Their findings could accelerate the development of 2-D materials for energy applications, such as fuel cells.

