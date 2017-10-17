Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

Rice University scientists have combined aluminum nanoparticles and smaller metal particles to create a versatile nanostructure that could lead to new applications for plasmonics. The Rice technique allows for customizable surface chemistry and reactivity in one material.

