Asphalt helps lithium batteries charge faster
NewsA touch of asphalt may be the secret to high-capacity lithium metal batteries that charge 10 to 20 times faster than commercial lithium-ion batteries, according to Rice University scientists. Contributed Author: Rice UniversityTopics: Chemistry
Asphalt helps lithium batteries charge faster
A touch of asphalt may be the secret to high-capacity lithium metal batteries that charge 10 to 20 times faster than commercial lithium-ion batteries, according to Rice University scientists.
15 hours ago from Phys.org
Asphalt Helps Lithium Batteries Charge Faster, 15 hours ago from Laboratory Equipment
Asphalt helps lithium batteries charge faster, 11 hours ago from ScienceDaily
Asphalt helps lithium batteries charge faster, 14 hours ago from Eurekalert
- Pages: 1