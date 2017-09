Ultra-fast and ultra-sensitive hydrogen sensor

A KAIST team made an ultra-fast hydrogen sensor that can detect hydrogen gas levels under 1 percent in less than seven seconds. The sensor also can detect hundreds of parts per million levels of hydrogen gas within 60 seconds at room temperature.

