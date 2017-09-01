A little tension yields enormous solar crystals

New evidence of surface-initiated crystallization may improve the efficiency of printable photovoltaic materials. In the race to replace silicon in low-cost solar cells, semiconductors known as metal halide perovskites are favored because they can be solution-processed into thin films with excellent photovoltaic efficiency. A collaboration between KAUST and Oxford University researchers has now uncovered a strategy that grows perovskites into centimeter-scale, highly pure crystals thanks to the effect of surface tension.

