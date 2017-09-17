Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid
A new two-dimensional film, made of polymers and nanoparticles and developed by researchers at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), can direct two different non-mixing liquids into a variety of exotic architectures. This finding could lead to soft robotics, liquid circuitry, shape-shifting fluids, and a host of new materials that use soft, rather than solid, substances.
Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid
A new two-dimensional film, made of polymers and nanoparticles and developed by researchers at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), can direct two ...
Mon 25 Sep 17 from Phys.org
Nanoparticle Supersoap Creates ‘Bijel’ With Potential as Sculptable Fluid, 5 hours ago from Science Blog
Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid, Mon 25 Sep 17 from ScienceDaily
Nanoparticle Supersoap Creates 'Bijel' With Potential as Sculptable Fluid, Mon 25 Sep 17 from Newswise
New Two-Dimensional Film Could Lead to Shape-Shifting Fluids and Soft Robotics
8 hours ago from AZoNano
- Pages: 1