Ultra-light aluminum: Chemists report breakthrough in material design
Chemists from Utah State University and Russia's Southern Federal University report a new, metastable, ultra-light crystalline form of aluminum has been computationally designed using density functional calculations with imposing periodic boundary conditions.
