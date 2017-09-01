Ultra-light aluminum: Chemists report breakthrough in material design

Chemists from Utah State University and Russia's Southern Federal University report a new, metastable, ultra-light crystalline form of aluminum has been computationally designed using density functional calculations with imposing periodic boundary conditions.

