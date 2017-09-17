Researchers develop solid-state, free-standing carbon nanofiber supercapacitor

A group of Drexel University researchers have created a fabric-like material electrode that could help make energy storage devices—batteries and supercapacitors—faster and less susceptible to leaks or disastrous meltdowns. Their design for a new supercapacitor, which looks something like a furry sponge infused with gelatin, offers a unique alternative to the flammable electrolyte solution that is a common component in these devices.

