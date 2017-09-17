Researchers at Tohoku University have developed a novel strategy for controlling chirality of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs). By using this approach, preferential synthesis of (6,4) SWNTs has been realized for the first time. The unique growth mechanism has been elucidated through comparing experiments and theoretical calculations made with a researcher from the University of Tokyo.

