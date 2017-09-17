Scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a new electrocatalyst that can directly convert carbon dioxide into multicarbon fuels and alcohols using record-low inputs of energy. The work is the latest in a round of studies coming out of Berkeley Lab tackling the challenge of creating a clean chemical manufacturing system that can put carbon dioxide to good use.

Scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have harnessed the power of photosynthesis to convert carbon dioxide into fuels and alcohols at ...

8 hours ago from Phys.org

Copper catalyst yields high efficiency CO2-to-fuels conversion, 9 hours ago from Phys.org

Solar-to-fuel system recycles CO2 to make ethanol and ethylene, 9 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Solar-to-Fuel System Recycles CO2 to Make Ethanol and Ethylene, 9 hours ago from Newswise

Solar-to-fuel system recycles CO2 to make ethanol and ethylene, 9 hours ago from Eurekalert