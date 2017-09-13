Graphene-munching spiders produce stronger silk

Cambridge researchers open up new applications for enhanced natural fibre Spider silk is one of the toughest polymer fibres known. But according to researchers from the University of Cambridge Graphene Centre and the University of Trento, Italy, its properties are enhanced even further if the spiders are allowed to ingest graphene and carbon nanotubes (CNTs). […] The post Graphene-munching spiders produce stronger silk appeared first on The Engineer.

